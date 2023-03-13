Govt makes record of 22-year Toshakhana gifts public

(@Abdulla99267510)

The record, comprising 446 pages, includes gifts received in Toshakhana from the year 2002 to 2023.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 13rd, 2023) The federal government on Monday made public the 22-year record of Toshakhana gifts, on a government website.

Names of former Presidents, Prime Ministers, Federal Ministers, and government officers have been mentioned in the list along with details of the gifts retained by them.