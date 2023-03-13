UrduPoint.com

Govt Makes Record Of 22-year Toshakhana Gifts Public

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 13, 2023 | 10:39 AM

Govt makes record of 22-year Toshakhana gifts public

The record, comprising 446 pages, includes gifts received in Toshakhana from the year 2002 to 2023.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 13rd, 2023) The federal government on Monday made public the 22-year record of Toshakhana gifts, on a government website.

The record, comprising 446 pages, includes gifts received in Toshakhana from the year 2002 to 2023.

Names of former Presidents, Prime Ministers, Federal Ministers, and government officers have been mentioned in the list along with details of the gifts retained by them.

Related Topics

From Government

Recent Stories

Malawi declares state-of-disaster after cyclone's ..

Malawi declares state-of-disaster after cyclone's deadly return

13 minutes ago
 Law minister lauds court's verdict in Noor Mukadam ..

Law minister lauds court's verdict in Noor Mukadam case

13 minutes ago
 Social media companies urged to stand up to Myanma ..

Social media companies urged to stand up to Myanmar's military junta

13 minutes ago
 UK Believes Possible Conflict in Asia-Pacific Coul ..

UK Believes Possible Conflict in Asia-Pacific Could Be Worse Than Situation in U ..

13 minutes ago
 German Troops Suffering From Shortfalls of 'Everyt ..

German Troops Suffering From Shortfalls of 'Everything' - Commissioner

13 minutes ago
 PPP paying special attention to solving public pro ..

PPP paying special attention to solving public problems: Turi

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.