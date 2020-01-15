Govt making agreements with different countries for introducing Pakistani skilled workers: Syed Zulfikar Abbass Bukhari

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2020 ) :Advisor to Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development, Syed Zulfikar Abbass Bukhari on Wednesday said that present government was making agreements with different countries for providing job opportunities to Pakistani skilled workers.

We were also contemplating over a special package and benefits for those sending remittances to Pakistan, he stated while speaking in a private news channel program.

Commenting on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) led government's policies and rising inflation, he said that in the next six months, the people would have relief and in this regard, all out efforts were being made to stabilize the economy and other sectors.

He said that Pakistani exports have been increasing day by day while the current account deficit was receding.

Lauding the role of Prime Minister Imran Khan and his popularity among the masses and abroad, Bukhari said 5,000 Pakistanis languishing in different jails of other countries had arrived home due to the sincere struggle of the PTI leader Imran Khan.

In reply to a question, he said that all the institutions dealing expatriates had been strengthened so that they could enjoy the facilities without facing any difficulty.

To another question the Advisor to PM said that reforming the system was not an easy task but the PTI government after coming into power had taken the initiatives to streamline the working of the institutions.