UrduPoint.com

Govt Making All Efforts For Development Of Pakistan: Special Assistant To The Prime Minister On Youth Affairs Shaza Fatima Khawaja

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 07, 2023 | 11:43 PM

Govt making all efforts for development of Pakistan: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Shaza Fatima Khawaja

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Shaza Fatima Khawaja on Tuesday said the incumbent government was making all possible efforts for the development of the country and committed to making it the 'Digital Pakistan'

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2023 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Shaza Fatima Khawaja on Tuesday said the incumbent government was making all possible efforts for the development of the country and committed to making it the 'Digital Pakistan'.

Addressing the launching ceremony of Saudi-Pakistan Tech House, the SAPM lauded the role of the Saudi Crown Prince in modernizing the kingdom and expressed her gratitude for launching various projects in Pakistan.

The Saudi-Pakistan Tech House initiative was announced by the Saudi Prince during the 'Future Fest' held in January 2023, aiming to promote partnerships between IT companies and businesses in South Asia.

Prince Fahad bin Mansoor Al Saud visited Pakistan to increase cooperation between the two countries in various technical fields and to launch the Saudi-Pakistan Tech House.

Speaking at the closing ceremony of Future Fest 2023 in January, Prince Fahad said his company planned to create more than 1,000 jobs and launch 300 projects worth $100 million in Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and other countries.

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister Company Saudi Saudi Arabia Saud January All Government Asia Million Jobs

Recent Stories

UAE President receives Olena Zelenska; directs $4 ..

UAE President receives Olena Zelenska; directs $4 million of humanitarian aid to ..

1 minute ago
 French President honours Dubai Police Commander-in ..

French President honours Dubai Police Commander-in-Chief

16 minutes ago
 Maktoum bin Mohammed meets with Microsoft’s Vice ..

Maktoum bin Mohammed meets with Microsoft’s Vice Chair and President

16 minutes ago
 Russian Defense Ministry Says 90 Russian Prisoners ..

Russian Defense Ministry Says 90 Russian Prisoners of War Returned From Ukraine

10 minutes ago
 Kuwait Has Not Lost Oil Sales to Russia in Asia Ma ..

Kuwait Has Not Lost Oil Sales to Russia in Asia Market - CEO

10 minutes ago
 EU Gives Canada Partner Status in Export Controls, ..

EU Gives Canada Partner Status in Export Controls, Sanctions Against Russia - Tr ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.