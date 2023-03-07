Govt making all efforts for development of Pakistan: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Shaza Fatima Khawaja

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2023 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Shaza Fatima Khawaja on Tuesday said the incumbent government was making all possible efforts for the development of the country and committed to making it the 'Digital Pakistan'.

Addressing the launching ceremony of Saudi-Pakistan Tech House, the SAPM lauded the role of the Saudi Crown Prince in modernizing the kingdom and expressed her gratitude for launching various projects in Pakistan.

The Saudi-Pakistan Tech House initiative was announced by the Saudi Prince during the 'Future Fest' held in January 2023, aiming to promote partnerships between IT companies and businesses in South Asia.

Prince Fahad bin Mansoor Al Saud visited Pakistan to increase cooperation between the two countries in various technical fields and to launch the Saudi-Pakistan Tech House.

Speaking at the closing ceremony of Future Fest 2023 in January, Prince Fahad said his company planned to create more than 1,000 jobs and launch 300 projects worth $100 million in Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and other countries.