Govt Making All Out Efforts For Country's Progress, Prosperity: MNA

Umer Jamshaid Published July 21, 2022 | 09:50 AM

Govt making all out efforts for country's progress, prosperity: MNA

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2022 ) :Member National Assembly (MNA), Shaikh Rohale Asghar on Thursday expressed confidence that the country would make progress and back on the path of economic stability under the PML-N-led coalition government.

The present government under the leadership of PM Shehbaz Sharif was steering the country towards the path of prosperity, he said in a Radio Pakistan's Current Affair program.

He said when the government took charge, there was a lot of uncertainty and no progress was being made in any field.

He also emphasized the need for a culture of tolerance and constructive criticism in politics.

MNA further said that Pakistan is our identity and it has made significant achievements despite limited resources, adding, every possible step was being taken to facilitate the people in spite of difficult situation.

