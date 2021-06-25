UrduPoint.com
Govt Making All-out Efforts For Teachers' Vaccination

Govt making all-out efforts for teachers' vaccination

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2021 ) :The Federal government has made all-out arrangements to vaccinate teachers and other educational staff on priority basis in order to prevent them from Covid-19 and ultimately keep schools open.

The teachers' vaccination would help in ensuring the elimination of disruption in the education sector and reduce learning losses. The government through social media has also urged the teachers to vaccinate themselves if they had already not been vaccinated, the sources told APP.

According to the official sources, "Vaccine is an effective tool to prevent you and your community from COVID-19".

The teachers and students were also directed to keep at least six feet distance between themselves in class rooms and play grounds, wash their hands regularly for 30 seconds and sanitize themselves, he added.

The teachers were asked to ensure that the number of students would not increase in the class rooms and assembly halls. The class rooms should have proper ventilation system, he said.

More Stories From Pakistan

