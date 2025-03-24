Open Menu

Govt Making All Out Efforts For Welfare Of People: Punjab Livestock Minister Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani

Muhammad Irfan Published March 24, 2025 | 09:40 PM

Govt making all out efforts for welfare of people: Punjab Livestock Minister Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani

Punjab Livestock Minister Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani has said that incumbent government under the able leadership of Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz is making all out efforts for welfare and prosperity of the people

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2025) Punjab Livestock Minister Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani has said that incumbent government under the able leadership of Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz is making all out efforts for welfare and prosperity of the people.

He said this while addressing Iftar dinner in Depalpur on Monday, said a press release issued here.

He said that the government is focusing on providing maximum relief to people just to reduce their financial problems. He said, "The Punjab government is making all out efforts to ensure livestock and dairy development."

Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani said that issuance of Kisan card by the Punjab chief minister is not less than a blessing for farmers.

Livestock Director Rana Abdul Rauf briefed the minister about various projects. Syed Sajid Shah was also present on the occasion.

Recent Stories

Aseefa resolves to eliminate TB

Aseefa resolves to eliminate TB

7 minutes ago
 Ambassador Sadiq visits Afghanistan

Ambassador Sadiq visits Afghanistan

17 minutes ago
 Belarus' presidential inauguration to begin at noo ..

Belarus' presidential inauguration to begin at noon on 25 March

17 minutes ago
 Zimbabwean envoy for strong bilateral economic tie ..

Zimbabwean envoy for strong bilateral economic ties

14 minutes ago
 Turkiye, Danish envoys call on Musadik Malik, agre ..

Turkiye, Danish envoys call on Musadik Malik, agree on collaboration in forestry ..

14 minutes ago
 Passerby killed due to firing between two groups

Passerby killed due to firing between two groups

17 minutes ago
PM asks federal, provincial govts to work together ..

PM asks federal, provincial govts to work together to strengthen agriculture

5 minutes ago
 Carey, Linde picked as replacements in PSL X

Carey, Linde picked as replacements in PSL X

5 minutes ago
 Three LPG shops sealed for SOP violations

Three LPG shops sealed for SOP violations

5 minutes ago
 Diriyah Art Futures announces first Mazra’ah Med ..

Diriyah Art Futures announces first Mazra’ah Media Arts Residency Group

5 minutes ago
 Senate Committee for gearing up efforts to enhance ..

Senate Committee for gearing up efforts to enhance exports on sustainable basis

5 minutes ago
 PM asks federal, provincial govts to work together ..

PM asks federal, provincial govts to work together to strengthen agriculture

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan