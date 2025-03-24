Govt making all out efforts for welfare of people: Punjab Livestock Minister Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani

Punjab Livestock Minister Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani has said that incumbent government under the able leadership of Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz is making all out efforts for welfare and prosperity of the people

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2025) Punjab Livestock Minister Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani has said that incumbent government under the able leadership of Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz is making all out efforts for welfare and prosperity of the people.

He said this while addressing Iftar dinner in Depalpur on Monday, said a press release issued here.

He said that the government is focusing on providing maximum relief to people just to reduce their financial problems. He said, "The Punjab government is making all out efforts to ensure livestock and dairy development."

Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani said that issuance of Kisan card by the Punjab chief minister is not less than a blessing for farmers.

Livestock Director Rana Abdul Rauf briefed the minister about various projects. Syed Sajid Shah was also present on the occasion.