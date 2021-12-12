UrduPoint.com

Govt Making All-out Efforts For Women Empowerment: CM Aide

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sun 12th December 2021 | 09:40 PM

Govt making all-out efforts for women empowerment: CM aide

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2021 ) :Advisor to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Mines & Minerals and Focal Person for Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) Unit, Arif Ahmadzai Sunday said provincial government was making all-out efforts for the empowerment and development of women.

Addressing a ceremony held at University of Peshawar (UoP) regarding gender equality, he said that practical steps were being taken to end discrimination against women and legislation had also been enacted to address the challenges being faced by the women in the society.

Arif said government was making efforts to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and also giving top priority to end all forms of discrimination against women adding he said efforts were included women's share in properties, appointments of women on allocated quota and most important was prevention of domestic violence against women.

He lauded the services of the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) project and said that the project was being appreciated throughout the world due to its contribution to mitigating adverse effects of climate change.

He expressed hope that by 2030, Pakistan would have achieved long-term targeted goals of SDGs for which all energies and resources were being utilized. He urged participants especially students and teachers to come forward and play their role to create a society on the basis of gender equality.

Related Topics

Pakistan Peshawar Chief Minister World Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Women Sunday All Government Share Top

Recent Stories

UAE Non-Resident Ambassador presents copy of crede ..

UAE Non-Resident Ambassador presents copy of credentials to Minister of Foreign ..

11 minutes ago
 Zayed bin Sultan bin Khalifa, Zaki Nusseibeh unvei ..

11 minutes ago
 Non-Resident Ambassador presents credentials to Pr ..

Non-Resident Ambassador presents credentials to President of Iceland

12 minutes ago
 Maktoum bin Mohammed meets with President of CNN

Maktoum bin Mohammed meets with President of CNN

2 hours ago
 ADFD supports development of new Waste-to-Energy P ..

ADFD supports development of new Waste-to-Energy Plant in Maldives

2 hours ago
 WHO adopts UAE Government accelerators model to ac ..

WHO adopts UAE Government accelerators model to achieve healthcare objectives

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.