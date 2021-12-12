Govt making all-out efforts for women empowerment: CM aide

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2021 ) :Advisor to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Mines & Minerals and Focal Person for Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) Unit, Arif Ahmadzai Sunday said provincial government was making all-out efforts for the empowerment and development of women.

Addressing a ceremony held at University of Peshawar (UoP) regarding gender equality, he said that practical steps were being taken to end discrimination against women and legislation had also been enacted to address the challenges being faced by the women in the society.

Arif said government was making efforts to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and also giving top priority to end all forms of discrimination against women adding he said efforts were included women's share in properties, appointments of women on allocated quota and most important was prevention of domestic violence against women.

He lauded the services of the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) project and said that the project was being appreciated throughout the world due to its contribution to mitigating adverse effects of climate change.

He expressed hope that by 2030, Pakistan would have achieved long-term targeted goals of SDGs for which all energies and resources were being utilized. He urged participants especially students and teachers to come forward and play their role to create a society on the basis of gender equality.