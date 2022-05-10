Govt making all-out efforts in provision of relief to masses: Sajid Turi

Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Sajid Hussain Turi on Tuesday said the present government was making all-out efforts to relief the masses by bringing economic stability in the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Sajid Hussain Turi on Tuesday said the present government was making all-out efforts to relief the masses by bringing economic stability in the country.

Talking to media outside Parliament House, he said that inflation was a big challenge but efforts were afoot to control it.

Replying a question, he said Pakistan Tehreek Insaf (PTI) was continuously violating laws. The minister also expressed his disappointment with the unfortunate turn of events at the Masjid-e-Nabawi.

Replying to another question, he expressed his deep concern over 27,000 pending and blocked passport renewal cases and said overseas issues would be resolved on priority.