Govt Making All-out Efforts To Boost Economy: Leader

Published December 11, 2022 | 02:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2022 ) :Leader of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Jamsheed Akhtar Shaikh Sunday said the coalition government was making all-out efforts to stabilize and strengthen the national economy through prudent policies.

In a PML-N workers meeting, he said the country was confronting economic woes due to the wrong policies of the previous government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) under the leadership of former prime minister Imran Khan, who is thirsty of power but people had rejected his dirty politics.

He said, "Imran Khan has always adopted a non-serious attitude and his politics is based on mere allegations and the PTI supremo has wasted the nation's precious time in reprehensible and nefarious politics.

"Jamsheed Akhtar said all national institutions were working efficiently under their domains to put the country on the path of development and prosperity to achieve economic goals.

Replying to a question, he said PML-N Chief Nawaz Sharif would come back to Pakistan soon and people would warmly welcome him, who is the last hope of the country. Nawaz Sharif was the most popular leader among the masses, he added.

