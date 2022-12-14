UrduPoint.com

Govt Making All Out Efforts To Boost Economy: Governor

Muhammad Irfan Published December 14, 2022 | 01:20 AM

Govt making all out efforts to boost economy: Governor

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2022 ) :Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman has said the government is making all-out efforts to strengthen economy despite multiple challenges on the economic front.

Speaking during the "Second Pakistan Future of Retail Business Summit and Expo 2022" at a local hotel on Tuesday, he said the economic situation has started to improve due to the untiring efforts of the government.

Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman said the retail sector is playing an important role in the country's economy, adding that industry, logistics, banking, real estate, education, printing, packaging and many other businesses are directly related to this business.

He said it is commendable that the retail sector is providing employment to around 14% of the workforce in the country.

Balighur Rehman said the retail sector is a progressive business segment as well as a source of direct value addition. He said that the retail sector is a documented sector and a major contributor to national taxes.

The Governor said the retail sector connects Pakistan to the world as it is engaged in bringing international goods to Pakistani consumers as well as selling Pakistani goods in international markets.

He further said when Pakistani goods are sold in international markets, it benefits the country's economy the most, adding that the government is committed to promoting the retail sector and providing it with all the necessary facilities.

Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman said that the doors of Governor House are open to the business community.

He said that the problems faced by the business community have been brought to the notice of Federal and provincial governments, adding that he will continue to play a role in this regard.

Chairman Chain Store Association of Pakistan Rana Tariq Mehboob and other business personalities also addressed the event.

