Govt Making All Out Efforts To Bring Absconder Nawaz Back To Pakistan: SAPM Awan

Faizan Hashmi 8 minutes ago Sat 07th August 2021 | 12:24 AM

Govt making all out efforts to bring absconder Nawaz back to Pakistan: SAPM Awan

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Capital Development Authority Affairs Ali Nawaz Awan Friday said the incumbent government was making all out efforts to bring absconder Nawaz Sharif back to Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Capital Development Authority Affairs Ali Nawaz Awan Friday said the incumbent government was making all out efforts to bring absconder Nawaz Sharif back to Pakistan.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the United Kingdom (UK) government had rejected his (Nawaz) visa extension application as he was dwelling a luxurious life in London on fake medical reports.

The special assistant said the foreign institutions also knew that former prime minister Nawaz Sharif was telling a lie about his health adding his doctors were still silent over the current health condition of their patient.

Awan said as there were no reports of Nawaz Sharif's platelets downing, it meant that all was well.

He said absconder Nawaz Sharif was seeking guarantee of his life but there were a number of prisoners who were living in jails of the country.

Awan made it clear that the government was not willing to permit Nawaz Sharif to go abroad on medical grounds but he told lies with the state institutions.

He said Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz was seeking National Reconciliation Ordinance but the government was committed not to give any relaxation to national wealth looters.

