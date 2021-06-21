Govt making all-out efforts to bring down inflation: Shibli

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2021 ) :Minister for Science and Technology Shibli Faraz on Monday said macroeconomic indicators are heading into right directions which would help in controlling inflation in the country.

The government is trying to provide all basic facilities and amenities to the common man, he said while talking to a private news channel.

Ensuing good governance, Supremacy of law and the Constitution would bring stability in the system to yield desirous results, said the minister.

The government's topmost achievement is strengthening the national economy during COVID pandemic, he said adding that the world economy was ruined during the surge of coronavirus.

Many countries are acknowledging the smart lockdown policy adopted by Pakistani government, he stated.

He said the performance of PTI government is much better as compared to the previous regimes of Pakistan Peoples' Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), adding both the political parties had only looted the national exchequer.

He claimed that the Sindh government did nothing for the welfare of the province and masses even it had not launched projects to provide clean drinking water to people of Karachi metropolitan city.