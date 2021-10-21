UrduPoint.com

Govt Making All Out Efforts To Control Inflation: Dr Gill

Sumaira FH 9 minutes ago Thu 21st October 2021 | 11:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill Thursday said price hike was an international issue as COVID-19 had badly effected the global economy.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the government was making all out efforts to control the inflation and going to provide subsidy on food items to the low income segment of the society.

He said export of the country had significantly increased as per the previous record.

Meanwhile, Adviser to Punjab Chief Minister on Economic Affairs Dr Salman Shah said overseas Pakistanis were valuable asset of the country and the current inflow of remittances was supporting the national economy.

He said the previous governments had signed costly agreements with other countries in the power sector.

