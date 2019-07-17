Govt making all out efforts to control inflation: Shandana Gulzar

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2019 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Leader Shandana Gulzar Khan Wednesday assured that the incumbent government is making all out efforts to control inflation and will be able to improve the financial condition of the country within next six months.

Talking to a private news channel, she said the PTI government has taken many corrective measures, which were showing fruitful results.

She said the government is aware that inflation hurts the lower income group of society, adding, the inflation could be controlled by tightening monetary and fiscal policies.

She said, "we are moving in the right direction following the vision of honest Prime Minister of Imran Khan.

" The previous governments headed by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) had destroyed the government departments through their corrupt practices and they were responsible for price hike in the country, she added.

She also stressed that controlling inflation is one of the main measures to uphold macroeconomic stability.

Replying to a Question, she urged that masses should pay taxes as a national duty.

Gulzar Khan said it was need of the hour for Pakistan to be economically and financially stable.