Govt making all out efforts to control inflation: Chaudhry Fawad Hussain

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2020 ) :Minister for Science and Technology, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Friday said that Government was making all out efforts to control inflation in the country.

Talking to a private news channel programe, he said that there was need to bring provincial reforms so that development funds could be utilized in a proper manner for every sector.

In reply to a question about asset declaration, he said any cabinet or parliament member should disclose his property before the Election Commission.

Fawad Hussain further stated that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government, came into power with the people's mandate. He said that Imran Khan was the only capable leader in the country and he had full potential to move the country forward.

To another question, he said there should be a probe about the the confessional statement of JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman regarding toppling the government during the sit-in, in Islamabad.