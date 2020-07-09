Govt making all out efforts to control locust swarm

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2020 ) :Minister for National food Security and Research Syed Fakhar Imam on Thursday said that government was making all out efforts in order to eradicate the desert locust attacks.

Appreciating the support and assistance provided by different countries to control the swarm, he said China would provide 50 drones in order to further strengthening the on going anti-locust operation across the affected areas of the country.

He further said besides the provision of drones, China had provided over 3,000 litres of pesticides.

He stated this while chairing a session of National Locust Control Centre (NLCC), which was held to appraise the diplomatic community about the measures being taken by the government in order to eradicate the desert locust attacks in the country.

The minister informed that National Disaster Management Authority was making coordinated efforts to control the swarm and managing to meet the needs of anti-locust operation.

Deputy Coordinator NLCC,General Saeed Akhtar briefed the participants about locusts situation in the country.

Federal Secretary Ministry of National Food Security and Research Umar Hamid sought help and cooperation of international community for strengthening the government's anti locust efforts and operation to controll it.

He mentioned that sharing of timely information among locusts infested coutries was s very importan for evolving proper mechanism to controll it.

British High Commissioner to Pakistan Dr Christian Turner speaking on the occasion said that UK has provided £1 million to the UN Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) to tackle swarms of locusts in Pakistan.

He added that UK would also provide 83 micron sprayers,adding thay 20 micron sprayers out of 83 micron sprayers were already handed over to Pakistan as part of UK aid package.

Mina Dowlatchahi, the FAO representative in Pakistan appreciated efforts of Ministry of NFS&R and NLCC for anti locusts operation.

Dean of Diplomatic Corp, Atadjin Movlamov,Ambassadors and High Commissioners from Kenya,Sudan ,Oman,UAE,Saudi Arabia,Afghanistan, China,Japan and the US also attended the meeting.