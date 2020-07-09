UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt Making All Out Efforts To Control Locust Swarm

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Thu 09th July 2020 | 06:00 PM

Govt making all out efforts to control locust swarm

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2020 ) :Minister for National food Security and Research Syed Fakhar Imam on Thursday said that government was making all out efforts in order to eradicate the desert locust attacks.

Appreciating the support and assistance provided by different countries to control the swarm, he said China would provide 50 drones in order to further strengthening the on going anti-locust operation across the affected areas of the country.

He further said besides the provision of drones, China had provided over 3,000 litres of pesticides.

He stated this while chairing a session of National Locust Control Centre (NLCC), which was held to appraise the diplomatic community about the measures being taken by the government in order to eradicate the desert locust attacks in the country.

The minister informed that National Disaster Management Authority was making coordinated efforts to control the swarm and managing to meet the needs of anti-locust operation.

Deputy Coordinator NLCC,General Saeed Akhtar briefed the participants about locusts situation in the country.

Federal Secretary Ministry of National Food Security and Research Umar Hamid sought help and cooperation of international community for strengthening the government's anti locust efforts and operation to controll it.

He mentioned that sharing of timely information among locusts infested coutries was s very importan for evolving proper mechanism to controll it.

British High Commissioner to Pakistan Dr Christian Turner speaking on the occasion said that UK has provided £1 million to the UN Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) to tackle swarms of locusts in Pakistan.

He added that UK would also provide 83 micron sprayers,adding thay 20 micron sprayers out of 83 micron sprayers were already handed over to Pakistan as part of UK aid package.

Mina Dowlatchahi, the FAO representative in Pakistan appreciated efforts of Ministry of NFS&R and NLCC for anti locusts operation.

Dean of Diplomatic Corp, Atadjin Movlamov,Ambassadors and High Commissioners from Kenya,Sudan ,Oman,UAE,Saudi Arabia,Afghanistan, China,Japan and the US also attended the meeting.

Related Topics

Pakistan Afghanistan United Nations China Agriculture UAE Oman United Kingdom Japan Saudi Arabia Sudan Kenya Christian All From Government Million

Recent Stories

World Muslim Communities Council to organise virtu ..

21 minutes ago

Sania Nishtar says over Rs152b distributed among m ..

25 minutes ago

Shahid Afridiâ€™s charity foundationâ€™s logo feat ..

34 minutes ago

TRA participates in SAMENA Telecommunications Coun ..

51 minutes ago

Man beaten by fourth wife for contracting fifth ma ..

53 minutes ago

Oman announces 1,518 new COVID-19 cases

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.