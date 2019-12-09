UrduPoint.com
Govt Making All Out Efforts To Empower Deprived People: Minister For Planning, Development And Special Initiatives Asad Umar

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 09th December 2019 | 04:51 PM

Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar Monday said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was making all out efforts to empower the impoverished segment of the society by prioritizing their problems

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2019 ) :Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar Monday said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was making all out efforts to empower the impoverished segment of the society by prioritizing their problems.

Addressing a seminar in connection with Human Rights Day, organized by Ministry of Human Rights here, the minister said that in Pakistan there was a dire need for highlighting human rights' issue to protect rights of every human being in the country.

Asad Umar said there were gross human rights' violation in Indian Occupied Kashmir at the hands of Indian occupational forces and this problem in IOK should be resolved on humanitarian grounds.

He said people of any area irrespective of cast, creed or religious couldn't be pressed through curfew or other such cruel activities.

He said Pakistan's constitution and religion both called for protecting human rights.

"I believe that while formulating our diplomatic strategies, the issue of human rights must be a central pillar," he said adding, that "it is our moral duty and obligation to stand up for protection of rights of every human being".

