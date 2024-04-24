- Home
Govt. Making All-out Efforts To Enhance Energy Mix To Provide Affordable Electricity To Consumers: NA Told
Sumaira FH Published April 24, 2024 | 08:20 PM
Federal Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar Wednesday informed the National Assembly that the government was making all-out efforts to enhance the energy mix to provide affordable electricity to the consumers
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2024) Federal Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar Wednesday informed the National Assembly that the government was making all-out efforts to enhance the energy mix to provide affordable electricity to the consumers.
Responding to a calling attention notice regarding the production of electricity from expensive sources instead of cheap sources, he said that the government is actively engaged in various projects aimed at providing affordable electricity to the masses.
He said that the Prime Minister has established a special committee to promote the generation of electricity through solar power.
The minister said a plant with the help of China will be set up in Pakistan to manufacture solar panels in the country to reduce costs.
Nazeer Tarar informed about the government's ongoing efforts to combat power theft and address defaulters.
The minister urged lawmakers to educate the people in their respective Constituencies about the criminal nature of electricity theft. He emphasized the importance of collective efforts in curbing this illegal activity.
