Govt making all out efforts to ensure welfare of the employees: Yawar Bokhari

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2019 ) :Chairman Public Accounts Committee (PAC) Punjab Syed Yawar Abbas Bokhari Sunday said the provincial government was making all out efforts to strengthen all departments and ensuring welfare of the employees.

While chairing a meeting in Monitoring Department here, he said the government wants to see all departments independent for ensuring better services to people across the province.

On this occasion, District Monitoring Officer Muhammad Saleem Raja, Senior Data Processing Officer Asad Nawaz Satti, Central Media Coordinator Punjab Monitoring Association Muhammad Sabrin, officials Tariq Mehmood Khan and Abdul Razzaque were also present.

Chairman PAC Yawar Bokhari said the legislation was being done for the improvement and empowerment of all departments and steps were being taken to facilitate the officials working in these departments.

The process of audit was also being streamlined, he added.

He acknowledged the performance and role of Monitoring Department working since 2004, saying, a lot of improvement was witnessed in education sector because of this department. Today, no ghost school or teacher exist in the province which is a great achievement of the filed officers of this department, the chairman mentioned. Yawar said that this department would be made further strengthened and steps would be taken to regularize the services of field officers working on contract basis for the last 15 years.

He said their services were being acknowledged at every level . He promised that injustices being done to these monitoring officers would be highlighted on the floor of Punjab Assembly.

Earlier District Monitoring Officer Muhammad Saleem Raja gave a detailed briefing about the monitoring mechanism.

