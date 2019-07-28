UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt Making All Out Efforts To Ensure Welfare Of The Employees: Yawar Bokhari

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Sun 28th July 2019 | 03:50 PM

Govt making all out efforts to ensure welfare of the employees: Yawar Bokhari

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2019 ) :Chairman Public Accounts Committee (PAC) Punjab Syed Yawar Abbas Bokhari Sunday said the provincial government was making all out efforts to strengthen all departments and ensuring welfare of the employees.

While chairing a meeting in Monitoring Department here, he said the government wants to see all departments independent for ensuring better services to people across the province.

On this occasion, District Monitoring Officer Muhammad Saleem Raja, Senior Data Processing Officer Asad Nawaz Satti, Central Media Coordinator Punjab Monitoring Association Muhammad Sabrin, officials Tariq Mehmood Khan and Abdul Razzaque were also present.

Chairman PAC Yawar Bokhari said the legislation was being done for the improvement and empowerment of all departments and steps were being taken to facilitate the officials working in these departments.

The process of audit was also being streamlined, he added.

He acknowledged the performance and role of Monitoring Department working since 2004, saying, a lot of improvement was witnessed in education sector because of this department. Today, no ghost school or teacher exist in the province which is a great achievement of the filed officers of this department, the chairman mentioned. Yawar said that this department would be made further strengthened and steps would be taken to regularize the services of field officers working on contract basis for the last 15 years.

He said their services were being acknowledged at every level . He promised that injustices being done to these monitoring officers would be highlighted on the floor of Punjab Assembly.

Earlier District Monitoring Officer Muhammad Saleem Raja gave a detailed briefing about the monitoring mechanism.

nsr/378

Related Topics

Education Punjab Sunday Media All Government Punjab Assembly

Recent Stories

This Pakistani reporter gives beeper from neck-dee ..

25 seconds ago

Mawra Hocane calls out Firdous Jamal for taking a ..

12 minutes ago

Asad Umar calls entire FBR system as cancer-strick ..

22 minutes ago

Following domestic violence allegations, designer ..

44 minutes ago

Hanif Abbasi reportedly fled Pakistan, living in U ..

58 minutes ago

Irfan Siddiqui’s arrest backfired to govt: Marya ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.