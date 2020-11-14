UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt Making All Out Efforts To Expand Tax Net In Country: Dr Masood

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sat 14th November 2020 | 12:30 AM

Govt making all out efforts to expand tax net in country: Dr Masood

Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) for Revenue Dr Waqar Masood on Friday said that government was making all out efforts to expand tax net across the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) for Revenue Dr Waqar Masood on Friday said that government was making all out efforts to expand tax net across the country.

The Federal board of revenue (FBR), was holding all data and information of the people, he stated in an interview with a news channel program.

"We have 6400,000 national tax numbers but unfortunately, only 2700,000 persons were paying the taxes," he added.

There was need to enhance gross domestic product (GDP), rate to double digit, he stated.

Appreciating the policies of the ruling party, the SAPM said remittances had been increasing in the country. Except food inflation, he said prices of other items were under control.

The industrial sectors were producing results despite challenges being faced by the country, he added. In reply to a question about ratio of mobile connectors, he said some 100 million people were using the mobile facility.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Mobile FBR All Government Million

Recent Stories

Training necessary for enhancing capacity building ..

47 minutes ago

Provision of low-cost houses is prime focus of PM: ..

47 minutes ago

Zambia on brink of debt default after moratorium r ..

47 minutes ago

Pakistan summons Indian Charged'Affaires to protes ..

22 seconds ago

Three Iranian Border Guards Killed in Clash With M ..

47 minutes ago

Group of Uniformed Men Joined Protests in Armenian ..

51 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.