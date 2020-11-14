Govt making all out efforts to expand tax net in country: Dr Masood

Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) for Revenue Dr Waqar Masood on Friday said that government was making all out efforts to expand tax net across the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) for Revenue Dr Waqar Masood on Friday said that government was making all out efforts to expand tax net across the country.

The Federal board of revenue (FBR), was holding all data and information of the people, he stated in an interview with a news channel program.

"We have 6400,000 national tax numbers but unfortunately, only 2700,000 persons were paying the taxes," he added.

There was need to enhance gross domestic product (GDP), rate to double digit, he stated.

Appreciating the policies of the ruling party, the SAPM said remittances had been increasing in the country. Except food inflation, he said prices of other items were under control.

The industrial sectors were producing results despite challenges being faced by the country, he added. In reply to a question about ratio of mobile connectors, he said some 100 million people were using the mobile facility.