Govt. Making All-out Efforts To Facilitate Farmers: Syed Hussain Gardezi

Sumaira FH 7 minutes ago Wed 24th March 2021 | 10:02 PM

Govt. making all-out efforts to facilitate farmers: Syed Hussain Gardezi

Punjab Agriculture Minister Syed Hussain Jahanian Gardezi on Wednesday said that the government was making all out efforts to facilitate the farmers as development of the agriculture sector was among its priorities

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2021 ) :Punjab Agriculture Minister Syed Hussain Jahanian Gardezi on Wednesday said that the government was making all out efforts to facilitate the farmers as development of the agriculture sector was among its priorities.

Presiding over a consultative meeting with the representatives of farmers' organizations, the Provincial Minister said that agriculture was the backbone of Pakistan economy. It was the need of the time to shift agriculture on modern trends to make Pakistan a food sufficient country.

Under the leadership of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Bazdar, steps were being taken on priority basis to address the legitimate demands of farmers.

He said that due to personal efforts of CM Punjab, for the first time in history, sugarcane growers had got their due right and potato growers had also received good prices.

Agricultural development and prosperity of farmers were top priorities of the Punjab government, he added.

The Minister said that special recommendations would be sent to the Federal Government for discount in electricity bills on tube wells to facilitate the farmers.

He appreciated the discovery of new varieties of crops by research institutes.

A fine of Rs 19 crore was imposed and 18 factories involved in the smuggling of counterfeit pesticides were dismantled.

He told the representatives of farmers' that the department had launched online complaints through SMS/WhatsApp. What has happened and immediate action is being taken on any complaint, he maintained.

Punjab Agriculture Secretary Asad Rehman Gilani said that the agriculture department was taking steps for the welfare of farmers in consultation with the representatives of farmers' organizations to ensure food security in the province by achieving the production target.

