UrduPoint.com

Gov't Making All-out-efforts To Mitigate, Impact Of Increased Prices On Common People: CM-Buzdar

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 13 minutes ago Tue 26th October 2021 | 04:55 PM

Gov't making all-out-efforts to mitigate, impact of increased prices on common people: CM-Buzdar

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that government would soon unveil a incentive package to mitigate the impact of increased prices of commodities on common persons' life with a view to provide relief to them

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2021 ) :Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that government would soon unveil a incentive package to mitigate the impact of increased prices of commodities on common persons' life with a view to provide relief to them.

He said that the pandemic affected the economy of the whole world but Pakistan countered it by employing the best strategy.

The chief minister expressed these views during a visit to coronavirus vaccination center at the tank Chowk where he witnessed the vaccination process and reviewed arrangements for the ongoing Reach Every Door (RED) vaccination drive under execution in Multan like elsewhere in Punjab.

Talking to media persons after visiting the corona-vaccination center, the chief minister Buzdar said that opposition was making unnecessary hue and cry and added that the government was strong and would continue to serve the people.

He said that south Punjab secretariat would be fully authorized to take decisions independently adding that all the departments would be shifted to south Punjab secretariat phase-wise.

He said that Punjab would achieve the target of vaccinating over 80 million people till December 2021 under the RED vaccination drive at an average of a million people per day. He said that the pandemic affected the economy of the whole world but Pakistan countered it by employing the best strategy.

Sardar Usman Buzdar said that the vaccination was the only way to rid the world of the novel coronavirus and added that Punjab had launched campaign to vaccinate people at their door step.

He said that 18000 mobile teams had been deployed for vaccinations to be done at their doorsteps by moving to door to door while another 4000 centers had been set up to enhance maximum vaccination coverage.

The Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has appealed the people to get themselves and their family members vaccinated against the coronavirus and cooperate with the teams operational for the purpose under the RED vaccination drive.

The chief minister was briefed by officials that 54 per cent vaccination target had been achieved and 100 per cent target would be achieved by Dec 2021.

Related Topics

Pakistan Multan Chief Minister World Punjab Mobile Visit Hue Tank December Family Media All Government Best Million Opposition Usman Buzdar Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE envoy presents credentials to Polish President

UAE envoy presents credentials to Polish President

22 minutes ago
 Pregnant Refugee Beaten by Polish Officer Loses Ch ..

Pregnant Refugee Beaten by Polish Officer Loses Child - Belarusian Border Commit ..

1 minute ago
 LoU signed to create awareness for inclusion of di ..

LoU signed to create awareness for inclusion of disable children in private edu ..

1 minute ago
 Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2021-22)

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2021-22)

1 minute ago
 China Opposes Any External Meddling in Taiwan Issu ..

China Opposes Any External Meddling in Taiwan Issue - Foreign Ministry

12 minutes ago
 Chinese Premier urges expedited negotiations of th ..

Chinese Premier urges expedited negotiations of the COC

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.