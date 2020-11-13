Govt making all out efforts to overcome child abuse across country: Mazari

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2020 ) :Minister for Human Rights Dr Shireen M Mazari Thursday said the government was committed to address all issues pertaining to child abuse and making all out efforts to overcome this social evil from the every nook and cranny of the country.

Talking to a private news channel, she said there were strict laws available in the country against the child abuse but there was an issue of their implementation.

The minister said there was a dire need to change the mind set of the people about the child abuse.

She said the children were not only subjected to abuse by others but they were facing the same issue within their families.