Govt making all-out efforts to provide maximum relief to business community; Bashrat

Punjab Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs, Muhammad Basharat Raja on Saturday said that the business community had suffered a lot due to the COVID-19 pandemic

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2021 ) :Punjab Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs, Muhammad Basharat Raja on Saturday said that the business community had suffered a lot due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Talking to the business community during his visit to Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI), the minister said that the government was well aware of the problems faced by the business community and was making efforts to provide maximum relief to small traders.

He said that the Punjab government's strategy to control the coronavirus was far better than that of the other provinces.

Bashrat assured the traders that their concerns regarding the closure of businesses for two days in a week would be conveyed to the Chief Minister in the next meeting which would be held on August 30.

He said that completion of the Ring Road project was essential for the city's development while work on it would be started during the current financial year.

He said that work on the Safe City project is in full swing which would be completed soon.

The Minister informed that a commission has been set up to bring all illegal societies under the purview of law while all development authorities across the province would set up their by-laws according to the LDA regulations.

