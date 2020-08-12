UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt Making All Out Efforts To Put Country On Road To Progress, Prosperity: Seemi Ezdi

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Wed 12th August 2020 | 09:30 PM

Govt making all out efforts to put country on road to progress, prosperity: Seemi Ezdi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2020 ) :Senator Seemi Ezdi on Wednesday said the government was making all out efforts to address issues confronted to the masses and put the country on road to progress and prosperity.

Exclusively talking to APP, she said that after independence in 1947, the governments did not pay due attention to mitigate suffering of the common man.

However,after coming into the power the Government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf started working for welfare of downtrodden segment of the society under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, she said.

PTI government initiated drastic measures under its flagship project 'Ehsaas', including construction of 'Panagahs' (shelter-homes) for homeless, setting up 'Langarkhanas' (free food points), fixed monthly stipends for needy under 'Kafalat' initiative, interest-free loans to skilled youth, Nasho-o-Numa and Asset Transfer programmes, she further said.

Seemi said the whole nation stood with Kashmiri brother and sisters who were under illegal military siege of Indian occupied forces.

Prime Minister Imran Khan effectively raised the Kashmir issue at UN General Assembly and again the issue would be taken on all international fora, she said.

She said Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah had envisioned a progressive Pakistan where one could lead a life in accordance with the golden tenets of islam, a state where democratic norms could flourish and rule of law prevailed, and where compassion characterized the bonds between the state and citizens.

/395

Related Topics

Assembly Pakistan India Imran Khan Prime Minister United Nations Road Man Progress Independence Lead Gold All Government

Recent Stories

Mansour bin Zayed echoes UAE leaders&#039; directi ..

5 minutes ago

People of Determination Advisory Council recommend ..

5 minutes ago

DM adopts geospatial data in support of UN Sustain ..

20 minutes ago

Arab Academy for Science, Technology and Maritime ..

35 minutes ago

LUdeS awards Sheikha Fatima an honorary PhD in Soc ..

1 hour ago

Pakistan a great blessing of Allah: Dr Hameed Raza ..

27 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.