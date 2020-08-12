Govt making all out efforts to put country on road to progress, prosperity: Seemi Ezdi

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2020 ) :Senator Seemi Ezdi on Wednesday said the government was making all out efforts to address issues confronted to the masses and put the country on road to progress and prosperity.

Exclusively talking to APP, she said that after independence in 1947, the governments did not pay due attention to mitigate suffering of the common man.

However,after coming into the power the Government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf started working for welfare of downtrodden segment of the society under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, she said.

PTI government initiated drastic measures under its flagship project 'Ehsaas', including construction of 'Panagahs' (shelter-homes) for homeless, setting up 'Langarkhanas' (free food points), fixed monthly stipends for needy under 'Kafalat' initiative, interest-free loans to skilled youth, Nasho-o-Numa and Asset Transfer programmes, she further said.

Seemi said the whole nation stood with Kashmiri brother and sisters who were under illegal military siege of Indian occupied forces.

Prime Minister Imran Khan effectively raised the Kashmir issue at UN General Assembly and again the issue would be taken on all international fora, she said.

She said Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah had envisioned a progressive Pakistan where one could lead a life in accordance with the golden tenets of islam, a state where democratic norms could flourish and rule of law prevailed, and where compassion characterized the bonds between the state and citizens.

