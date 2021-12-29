UrduPoint.com

Govt Making Bidding Process Easy For Contractors: Riaz Khan

Adviser to Chief Minister on Communications and Construction (C&W) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Riaz Khan Wednesday said that all of the departments' tenders will be uploaded on Bidding of Qualification (BOQ) within seven days of their publication, while dealing with reservations will take ten days from the approval of technical tenders to the approval of financial bids

He stated that the complete system of car Deposit Receipt (CDR) and Technical Bud would be digitized as soon as feasible to ensure transparency.

He said that the Department of C&W is implementing reforms that would see the entire system digitized for the purpose of transparency and ease for contractors.

He further stated that in order to ensure quality, all resources will be used to complete the building job on schedule.

He gave these instructions while presiding over a meeting to establish the Department of C&W's e-work order system. Secretary C&W Ijaz Ahmad Ansari and Chief Engineers of the department were present during the meeting.

He ordered that all of the plans be completed on time so that the people could be benefited.

He instructed the Chief Engineers of the cold areas to maintain a smooth flow of traffic throughout the snowfall, to be ready all times to deal with any unforeseen circumstances, and to deploy all available resources to provide people with transportation.

