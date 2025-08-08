Govt making comprehensive plan for rehabilitation of disabled persons in Balochistan: DG Qurban

Director General (DG) of Social Welfare Balochistan Qurban Ali Magsi on Friday said that Balochistan government is making a solid and comprehensive plan for the rehabilitation of disabled and special people of the province

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2025) Director General (DG) of Social Welfare Balochistan Qurban Ali Magsi on Friday said that Balochistan government is making a solid and comprehensive plan for the rehabilitation of disabled and special people of the province.

He expressed these views while talking to media here, saying that the government would make the people of the downtrodden class expert in various skills to provide them with decent employment and make them useful citizens of the society.

The DG said that in the light of the orders of Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Sarfraz Khan Bugti, wheelchairs and electric wheelchairs worth Rs, 200 million have been provided, so far, four and a half billion rupees have been given for the treatment of deserving patients under the Balochistan Endowment Funds (BEF).

He said that Child protection centers and home centers for beggars are being established across the province, rehabilitation centers have been set up across the province for the treatment and rehabilitation of drug addicts where, along with the rehabilitation of ten thousand people, they would be made expert in various skills and made useful citizens of the society.

Under the vision of Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Sarfraz Khan Bugti, drug rehabilitation complexes were established in Dera Murad Jamali,Panjgur, Lasbela, Loralai and Chaman, he noted.

He said that Darul Aman for women is being established in all divisional headquarters, 1121 center has been created for child protection complaints.

Qurban Ali Magsi said that the current government is taking immediate and long-term steps for the relief and rehabilitation of drug addicts, since 2008, seventeen drug addicts have been treated and rehabilitated.

He said that under the interest of Chief Minister Balochistan and the vision and orders of Parliamentary Secretary Wali Muhammad Noorzai, at least 1552 people are being treated in nineteen private rehabilitation centers in addition to the social welfare rehabilitation centers, all the expenses of which are being paid by the Balochistan government.

The DG said that at the same time, they are providing various skills and training to drug addicts and providing them with decent employment opportunities.

He said that the Social Welfare Department is providing eighty tricycles, two hundred wheelchairs, one hundred electric wheelchairs and other necessary equipment to the disabled on merit with a huge amount of Rs. 200 million so that they could be made useful members of the society.

He said that now under the Balochistan Endowment Funds Financial assistance of Rs. 4.5 billion has been provided to 4,200 patients for treatment so far.

This initiative is a significant step towards improving health facilities in the province, he noted.

Qurban Magsi said that Darul Amans are being established in every divisional headquarters of Balochistan to provide shelter, protection and rehabilitation facilities to destitute and deserving women.