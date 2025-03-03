Govt making comprehensive strategy for welfare of people in upcoming budget: Sardar Khetran

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2025) Balochistan Minister Sardar Abdul Rehman Khetran on Monday said that the government is following a comprehensive strategy for the betterment of the people and such projects would be included in the budget that could stabilize the economy as well as create employment opportunities.

He expressed these views while holding meeting with provincial Minister for Planning and Development (P&D) Zahoor Ahmed Buledi and Parliamentary Advisor on Excise Muhammad Khan Lehri called on him at his office here.

In the meetings, detailed discussions were held regarding budget allocation in public welfare, development projects, education, health, infrastructure and other important sectors.

In the meeting, the provincial ministers agreed that the budget for the upcoming fiscal year will be formulated keeping in mind the public needs so that maximum citizens can benefit from government policies.

They also discussed the implementation of development projects and their transparent completion, additionally, special measures were considered for improvements in the education and health sectors to ensure the provision of basic facilities to the public during the meeting.