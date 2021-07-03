Govt making concerted efforts to provide basic facilities to people: SAPM

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam has said that government was making all-out efforts to ensure provision of basic facilities to the people living in rural areas and for the purpose, billions were being spent.

He said this while addressing a gathering after inaugurating gas supply to village Nawa and Dhok Jawanda. On the occasion, PTI focal person Syed Khawar Abbas Bukhari and other notables were also present.

Malik Amin said that gas supply to these areas will not only facilitate people but will also help control pollution and deforestation. The SAPM said that more than Rs 2 billion will be spent on provision of gas facilities to 14 villages of NA-55 Attock and 35 villages of NA-56 Attock.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has issued directives and now share from hydel profit of Ghazi Barotha Hydro Power Project will be given to Attock district on annual basis and said that this share will be in billions and will be a game changer for this district.

Amin Aslam said that 300 gas connections will be given to Dhok Jawanda without any delay. He said that PTI does not believe in the politics of drains and culverts.

He said that three new universities and one mother and child hospital will be built in Attock for which funds had been allocated. Agricultural University was near to its completion and soon classes will be started for which Rs 400 million have been sanctioned, he added.

Malik Amin said, under the dynamic leadership of PM Imran Khan revolutionary steps were being taken for the prosperity of the people which include Kisan Cards and Insaf Health Cards. He assured the people that their genuine problems will be solved on priority. Focal Person PTI Attock Syed Khawar Abbas Bokhari also addressed the gathering and highlighted the achievements of the government.