Govt making effort to strengthen minorities: Minister

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2020 ) :Provincial Minister for Human Rights and Minorities Affairs (HR&MA) Ijaz Alam Augustine on Friday said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was making all out efforts to strengthen minorities by ensuring and protecting their rights.

Addressing a ceremony held in connection with Christmas at Central Cathedral Church of Praying Hands Lahore, he said since the PTI came to power, minorities celebrated their festivals at the official level with complete freedom.

He said the Prime Minister and Punjab Chief Minister regularly attended main festivals to show solidarity with minorities. He mentioned the provincial government was determined to remove sense of deprivation and alienation amongst minorities and driving them towards national mainstream.

The Minister said that Indian forces had broken all the records of oppression on innocent people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, adding that world's largest human rights violation was being committed there. He mentioned that Pakistan was much safe and ideal country for minorities.

At the end of the ceremony, the provincial minister cut the cake among Pastors, Bishops and community's government employees and prayed for the development and prosperity of the country.