Govt Making Efforts For Bringing Transparency: Dr. Amjad

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Mon 18th January 2021 | 07:00 PM

Govt making efforts for bringing transparency: Dr. Amjad

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2021 ) :KP Minister for Housing, Dr. Amjad Ali Monday said the incumbent government was taking all-out steps for bringing transparency and abolition of corruption as per commitment with people.

He expressed these views while speaking on the occasion of conferring commendation certificate on Land Acquisition Collector, Hamid Ali Gigiani over his outstanding performance here in his office.

The provincial minister said that the provincial government was appreciating the services of all those officers and employees that are showing best performance.

He said that services of all those honest and sincere officers working for the progress and development of the country would be always remembered.

Dr. Amjad Ali appreciated the performance of Land Acquisition Collector, Hamid Ali Gigiani over practical action over Nishtarabad Housing Scheme, Peshawar and retrieving of 160 kanal land of Jalozai Housing Scheme, Nowshera and commercial property occupants in district Mardan beside timely resolving boundary of the Surizai Residential Peshawar in better manner.

The Land Acquisition Collector expressed gratitude to the provincial minister on conferring commendation certificate on him and acknowledgement of his services and promised to continue performing his responsibilities in better manner.

