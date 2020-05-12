UrduPoint.com
Govt Making Efforts For Opening Of Industrial, Construction Sectors: Umer

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 12th May 2020 | 11:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Power, Umer Ayub Khan on Tuesday said that Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) government was making all out efforts for opening of industrial and construction sector in order to revive economy.

Keeping in view the condition of daily wage workers and labor community, the incumbent government was taking initiatives for providing relief to poor masses, he stated while talking to a private news channel programs.

About Independent Power Producer, he said the technical team was holding meetings with IPPs and hoped that matter would be resolved soon.

To a question about issues in Power sector, he said that some elements living in Khyber Pakhtunkhawa was not paying outstanding electricity bills while we were also facing line losses issue there.

The minister said that people residing in KPK, had demanded of the government to release royalty for benefiting locals of the particular area where natural gas and other resources being retrieved for public use.

