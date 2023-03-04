UrduPoint.com

Govt Making Efforts For Promotion Of Games At All Levels: Shaza

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 04, 2023 | 03:59 PM

Govt making efforts for promotion of games at all levels: Shaza

The PM's aide has said that efforts are underway to encourage and promote women not only in sports but in every walk of life.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 4th, 2023) Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Shaza Fatima Khawaja says Federal government is making all-out efforts for promotion and encouragement of games at all levels.

Addressing women’s volleyball trials in Sialkot, she said efforts are underway to encourage and promote women not only in sports but in every walk of life.

The SAPM said that the one hundred thousand laptops would be given to students under Prime Minister’s scheme this year.

