Govt Making Efforts For Provision Of Best Facilities To Consumers: Mustafa Phull

Sumaira FH Published March 31, 2023 | 05:00 PM

Govt making efforts for provision of best facilities to consumers: Mustafa Phull

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2023 ) :Commissioner Sukkur division, Ghulam Mustafa Phull Friday said that no compromise would be made on the quality of daily use items, especially fruits, vegetables, flour and meat in Ramzan Bachat Bazaars. Strict action will be taken against those selling substandard commodities, he added.

The Commissioner expressed these views while reviewing different reports presented regarding Ramzaan Bachat Bazaars at his office. He said that the government was making efforts for the provision of best facilities to the consumers adding that situation had remarkably improved owing to the popularity of Complaint Cell in Ramzaan Bazaars.

The Commissioner directed the concerned officers to ensure the provision of quality essential items at fixed rates in Ramzaan Bazaars. He further directed the officers to ensure in abundance the supply of commodities in these bazaars. He made it clear that no compromise would be made on the quality of essential items.

He further said that more vehicles should be acquired to improve supply system so that the consumers could not face any difficulty in obtaining essential items.

He directed the DC Sukkur to personally visit Ramzaan Bazaars so that the people should not feel any inconvenience in getting commodities.

