UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt Making Efforts For Provision Of Relief To Common Man: Farrukh Habib

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 19th April 2021 | 10:04 PM

Govt making efforts for provision of relief to common man: Farrukh Habib

Federal Parliamentary Secretary for Railways Mian Farrukh Habib on Monday said the government was making hectic efforts for provision of relief to the common man by controlling artificial inflation in the country

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2021 ) :Federal Parliamentary Secretary for Railways Mian Farrukh Habib on Monday said the government was making hectic efforts for provision of relief to the common man by controlling artificial inflation in the country.

In a statement issued here, he said that a profiteering gang was involved in artificial inflation but the government would deal with them with an iron hand.

He said the PTI government was taking all possible measures for provision of basic necessities of life including education, health to people despite limited resources. He said the PTI government had initiated 'New Pakistan Housing Project' to materialize the dreams of own house of poor segment of society. He said this project was a gift for the government employees.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan was working hard to change the fate of the worker class.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Poor Education Man All Government Housing

Recent Stories

UK adds India to travel 'red list' after virus sur ..

2 minutes ago

UN rights experts slam British report attempting t ..

2 minutes ago

Greta Thunberg donates to fight against 'tragedy' ..

2 minutes ago

Wearing two fitted masks may double protection aga ..

2 minutes ago

London Notified Ankara About Passage of Warship to ..

4 minutes ago

Climate Activist Greta Thunberg to Donate $120,000 ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.