Govt Making Efforts For Quality Health Facilities Provision In Balochistan's Remote Areas: Zubaida Jalal

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Defense Production Zubaida Jalal Friday said the federal government was making efforts for the provision of best health facilities in the remote areas of Balochistan.

She said this while talking to Provincial Health and Finance Secretary Noor-ul-Haq Baloch here at the Civil Hospital Turbat on the inauguration of corona laboratory. MS Civil Hospital Turbat Dr Younis Baloch, DHO Ketch Dr Rahim Baledi and Divisional Director Dr Akhtar Buledi along with other doctors and Health Department's officials were also present on the occasion.

The minister said the corona laboratory would help containing coronavirus pandemic in the province. She said the center and provincial governments were taking joint initiatives to cope with the second wave of the deadly virus.

Meanwhile, Noorul Haq Baloch termed the corona laboratory's establishment a positives step.

"The second wave of coronavirus is in full swing and there is no way to accommodate the patients of Ketch district in other cities," he said adding, "Now patients of Turbat and Ketch districts need not to go Civil Hospital Quetta."

