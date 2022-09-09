UrduPoint.com

Govt Making Efforts For Rehabilitation Of Flood Victims: Rehan Malik

Faizan Hashmi Published September 09, 2022 | 07:09 PM

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2022 ) :Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) District President Rehan Malik Advocate has said the Federal government machinery was making efforts round the clock to help and rehabilitate the flood victims across the country.

In a statement issued here on Friday, he said the whole nation was standing with the flood victims and the government machinery under the leadership of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif was busy day and night to help the flood-affected people.

He said now the important phase of rehabilitation of the flood-victims and resolving the problems of transportation means were underway.

Rehan Malik said the local workers of PML-N were engaged in relief activities across the district following the directions of party leadership. They were providing all possible assistance to the victims, he added.

