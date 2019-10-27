UrduPoint.com
Govt Making Efforts For Taxes Unification: Hashim

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Sun 27th October 2019 | 06:10 PM

Govt making efforts for taxes unification: Hashim

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2019 ) :Punjab Finance Minister Makhdoom Hashim Jawan Bakhat Sunday said the government was making efforts for unification of taxes and harmonisation in revenue collection in all four provinces, while clarifications would be made in the tax-related litigations and GST (General Sales Tax) on services related matters.

Chairing a review meeting of Punjab Revenue Authority (PRA) here, he said that reforms would be introduced in all fields of economy and all services would be brought in tax net by creating a balance in the system while tax exempted services would be made clear in the Act.

Hashim said reduction in withholding tax rate was attached with registration of businesses with tax departments.

The minister stressed the need for single tax collection platform, adding that reforms were initiated at provincial level for this purpose and tax management unit was being established in Finance Department to unify all provincial tax collection.

He said the private sector input in this regard would also be appreciated.

He appreciated the efforts of Punjab government in ease of doing business, while tax system reforms would ensure more ease in doing business and further improve Pakistan's ranking in the world.

The PRA briefed the minister that a new system operating procedures (SOPs) was being evolved while technical staff would be hired on decision making and important positions. The minister instructed issuance of tax clearance certificates to the taxpayers along with audit reports.

