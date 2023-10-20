Govt making efforts for tourism promotion

Managing Director of Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC) Aftab ur Rehman Rana has said the government was making all-out efforts to promote tourism in the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2023) Managing Director of Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC) Aftab ur Rehman Rana has said the government was making all-out efforts to promote tourism in the country.

In a statement here on Friday, he said that Pakistan has great potential and amazing natural beauty, history, culture and heritage.

He said the PTDC had taken immense steps to provide all kinds of facilities to international tourists during their visit to the country, adding that an immense number of tourists thronged to Pakistan to enjoy their journey.

He said the government in collaboration with the provincial government and private partners was promoting tourism to yield desirous results, adding that Pakistan was very important for international tourists due to its landscape and civilization.