Govt making efforts for tourism promotion: MD PTDC

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2023) Managing Director of Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC) Aftab ur Rehman Rana on Wednesday said the government was making all-out efforts to promote tourism in the country.

He expressed these views on the occasion of hosting a reception lunch at a local hotel by PTDC in honor of the 14-member delegation of Chinese tour operators visiting Pakistan. Cultural Counselor of China Embassy Zhang Heqing attended as a special guest.

Aftab ur Rehman said that Pakistan has great potential and amazing natural beauty, history, culture and heritage.

He said the PTDC had taken several steps to provide all kinds of facilities to international tourists during their visit to the country, adding that an immense number of tourists thronged to Pakistan to enjoy their journey.

He said the government in collaboration with provincial government and private partners was promoting tourism to yield desirous results, adding Pakistan was very important for international tourists due to its landscape and civilization.

Earlier, MD PTDC Aftab Rana, Member PTDC board of Directors Ahmed Shafiq and others welcomed the delegation on their arrival.