Govt Making Efforts In Ending Ongoing Tribal Conflicts In Balochistan: Ziaullah

Umer Jamshaid Published May 18, 2023 | 06:10 PM

Govt making efforts in ending ongoing tribal conflicts in Balochistan: Ziaullah

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2023 ) :Balochistan Home Minister Mir Ziaullah Langu on Thursday said the government was making efforts to end the ongoing tribal conflicts for bringing peace, stability, and prosperity to the province.

He expressed these views during a meeting with tribal leaders of the Lehri and Jamot tribes.

Ziaullah Langu said tribal conflicts in Balochistan were the biggest challenge of the province which needed the attention of the entire nation and stakeholders of the state.

He said that the provincial government did efforts for resolving tribal conflicts in the past and efforts would continue to do so in the future as well.

He said that the government was cooperating with mediators between the Lehri and Jamot tribes to address the issue.

