Govt Making Efforts To Achieve SDG's: Minister Of State For Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Thu 04th July 2019 | 02:15 PM

Govt making efforts to achieve SDG's: Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan

Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan on Thursday said the time has come to achieve sustainable development goals and the government was making all out efforts in that regard

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2019 ) :Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan on Thursday said the time has come to achieve sustainable development goals and the government was making all out efforts in that regard.

He stated this while addressing a Seminar "Role of NGO's in the Achievements of Sustainable Development Goals and Our Social Responsibilities" organized here by the National Council of Social Welfare and Directorate General of Special education in collaboration with Center for Information Technology.

Speaking on the occasion, he said only those nations could put themselves on the track of development who know to get their rights.

Ali Khan stressed upon the participants to come out of your past and think about to prepare for your present as it was key solution to resolve the problems of an individual and at national level.

