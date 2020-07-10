UrduPoint.com
Govt Making Efforts To Bring Reforms In Every Institution: Minister

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Fri 10th July 2020 | 06:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2020 ) :Minister for Interior, Ejaz Ahmad Shah on Friday said that incumbent government was taking all possible measures to bring reforms in every institution.

Mafia was sitting in every institution and the Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), government was trying to improve the system, he stated while talking to a private news channel programs. Expressing dismay over weak handling of the institutions by past regimes, he said Pakistan Peoples Party and Pakistan Muslim League-N had been running the affairs of the governments for the last thirty years while the present government has taken over the responsibility of the state some two years back. About PIA flights grounded by European and other countries due to some reasons, he said the flight operation would start soon with better performance. To a question about good governance, he said the PTI government had a heavy mandate given by the people in 2018 election, of carrying out accountability process and eliminate corruption from society.

He said incumbent government working under dynamic vision of Imran Khan, should bring the looted money back from corrupt elements otherwise, the ruling party could face trouble before new election. He categorically stated that the people will have to wait for enjoying benefits in "Naya Pakistan" . He added the people will have to sacrifice of so many things.

Ejaz Ahmad Shah said that ensuring justice, protection of life and property, should be the priority of any government to win hearts of the people. Commenting on lockdown, the minister said that COVID-19 cases were diminishing due to smart lock down policy introduced by the PTI government. He said that the policy was being acknowledged by world leaders.

