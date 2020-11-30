Govt making efforts to build international-standard Zoo, says Malik Amin

Adviser to Prime Minister on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam Monday said that his ministry was making its all out efforts to improve the conditions of animals at zoos to transform them into international standard digital recreational facility in the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2020 ) :Adviser to Prime Minister on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam Monday said that his ministry was making its all out efforts to improve the conditions of animals at zoos to transform them into international standard digital recreational facility in the country.

Talking to a private news channel, he said his government was working towards the up-gradation and development of country's zoos to encourage interaction between wildlife and help people understand wildlife behavior more closely.

"We are offering to upgrade the zoo, to train our staff and help bring improvements in the Zoo infrastructure", he added.

He said the proposed international standard zoo in country would protect birds and animals, entertainment facilities to the people as well as opportunities of environment education.

He also held previous governments responsible for the miserable condition of elephant Kaavan and regretted about how earlier animals and birds were not properly taken care of.

"We are going to completely overhaul this caged zoo, he said, adding, animals will have more space to roam in enclosures".

"We will be developing a new plan with international consultants to transform it into a safari zoo and a place of learning. The zoo will be home to mostly indigenous species. This place will be turned into a place of joy and education," he added.

Malik Amin Aslam said existing zoos in the country needed more attention and lot of improvement with adaptation of latest technologies.

He appreciated the efforts of the Ministry of climate change and the Islamabad wildlife management board for the effective implementation of the IHC order.

He stressed the need for raising public awareness about animal rights and environmental care.