Govt Making Efforts To Control Artificial Inflation: Usman Dar

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Usman Dar Saturday said the government was making efforts to control artificial inflation as Prime Minister Imran Khan had issued directives to authorities concerned for the purpose

Talking to a private news channel, he said although the incumbent government was not responsible for current inflation but it was making all out efforts to overcome on it.

He said the previous governments had left huge burden of loans and they had applied redundant economic policies in the country, adding the government was working under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan to streamline the system.

He said the national economy was much better as compared to past due to prudent policies of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) led government.

Usman Dar expressed the hope that people would see visible improvement in every sector of life and every coming day would be better from every passing day.

He said the prime minister had moved the country on right track of development and he wanted to see every Pakistani as prosperous, adding the government was taking solid steps to bring improvement in the lives of common people.

Days to come now when the people would take fruits and positive results of strengthened economy, he added.

Replying to a question, he said the government would address the reservations of its allied political parties and they would not go anywhere.

