UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt Making Efforts To Control Child Abuse: Zartaj Gul Wazir

Muhammad Irfan 17 hours ago Mon 23rd September 2019 | 11:22 PM

Govt making efforts to control child abuse: Zartaj Gul Wazir

Minister of State for Climate Change Zartaj Gul Wazir on Monday said the child abuse was a big issue of the country and the government was making all out efforts to control this abuse

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2019 ) :Minister of State for Climate Change Zartaj Gul Wazir on Monday said the child abuse was a big issue of the country and the government was making all out efforts to control this abuse.

Prime Minister Imran Khan had directed to draft the bill for mentioning a death penalty to those elements involved in child abuse, she said talking to a private news channel.

The minister said it was the top most priority of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government to protect the children from child abuse.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf All From Government Top

Recent Stories

8 babies killed in hospital fire in southern Alger ..

11 minutes ago

UK parliament must 'convene without delay': speake ..

11 minutes ago

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Rawalpindi re ..

11 minutes ago

'Success of peace process, conditional to ceasefir ..

11 minutes ago

24-member PTI delegation leaves for China

11 minutes ago

Couple among 3 killed in road accidents

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.