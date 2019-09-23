Govt making efforts to control child abuse: Zartaj Gul Wazir

Minister of State for Climate Change Zartaj Gul Wazir on Monday said the child abuse was a big issue of the country and the government was making all out efforts to control this abuse

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2019 ) :Minister of State for Climate Change Zartaj Gul Wazir on Monday said the child abuse was a big issue of the country and the government was making all out efforts to control this abuse.

Prime Minister Imran Khan had directed to draft the bill for mentioning a death penalty to those elements involved in child abuse, she said talking to a private news channel.

The minister said it was the top most priority of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government to protect the children from child abuse.