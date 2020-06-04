UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt Making Efforts To Control COVID- 19 From Spreading: Dr Zarar

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Thu 04th June 2020 | 12:00 AM

Govt making efforts to Control COVID- 19 from spreading: Dr Zarar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health Dr Zafar Mirza on Wednesday said the government was making efforts to Control COVID-19 with available resources as it had taken solid steps from day one to Control spreading of pandemic.

Talking to a private news channel, he said coronavirus was mostly spreading at local level and infected cases were increasing day by say which was an alarming situation.

He said no body knows that about its declining, adding it was on spike from some days.

Dr Zafar Mirza said 17,000 coronavirus tests had done during 24 hours and it was first time happened in this regard.

He said the government was testing those people who had some symptoms of coronavirus and suspected people in that regard.

He stressed that people should adopt preventive measures to combat it and care was the only solution to contain this pandemic.

