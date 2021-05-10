Govt making efforts to control inflation: Ali Awan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Capital Development Authority Affairs Ali Nawaz Awan Sunday said the government was well aware about inflation and it was making its all out efforts to control it.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the inflation was a big issue for the government and solid steps were being taken to control it.

He expressed the hope that prices of routine used commodities would be decreased in coming days.

The SAPM said the opposition should come in the Parliament and play its due role for addressing national issues.

He said stressed for the need of electoral reforms to improve the national electoral system, saying, the opposition was not extending its support towards the government in that regard.

Ali Nawaz Awan said the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) was habitual to criticise the court decisions.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government strongly believed in supremacy of law as it had always respected the courts verdicts, he mentioned.

The government was working for rule of law in the country as no one is above the law.