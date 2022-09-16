Govt making efforts to control spiraling prices: Musadiq Malik

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2022 ) :Minister of State for Petroleum Dr Mossadegh Malik said on Friday that the effective long-term policies of the government would lead to economic stability in the country and the government was making efforts to control spiraling prices.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that the government was determined to serve the people, especially the backward sections of the society.

He said previous government's short-term policies and political gains were the main reasons for the economic instability.

The government inherited a weaker economy and had to take difficult decisions to improve the situation, he mentioned.

Replying to a question, he said the incumbent government and stakeholders were working continously to provide as much relief to the flood-affected people.