Govt Making Efforts To Curb COVID-19: Zartag Gul

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Thu 02nd April 2020 | 12:28 AM

Govt making efforts to curb COVID-19: Zartag Gul



ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2020 ) :Minister of State for Climate Change Zartaj Gul Wednesday said the government was utilising all available resources to curb the Coronavirus pandemic.

Talking to a private tv channel, she said the government was improving facilities at quarantine centers.

She said Prime minister Imran Khan had given courage to people to face the COVID-19 bravely, adding the whole world was facing the novel coronavirus pandemic, not only Pakistan.

She said there was a dire need of cooperation between the government and people to combat this deadly virus because the government alone could not only cope with the situation.

